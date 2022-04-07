EA jumbo jet under Russian control is no longer allowed to take off from Hahn Airport in Rhineland-Palatinate for the time being. The large cargo plane, a Boeing 747 operated by Cargologicair UK, is stuck in the Hunsrück for an indefinite period of time. According to its own information, the insolvent airport collects a parking fee of around 1,200 euros every day. The background is the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

The state office mobility as aviation and air security authority for Rhineland-Palatinate reported: “Since the airline Cargologicair UK and its aircraft are subject to the current EU sanctions, a take-off ban was imposed on the B 747, which had a maintenance stop at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport. imposed.” According to the current status, it cannot be assumed that the sanctions will be lifted in the short term.

The spokesman for Hahn’s insolvency administrator, Jan Markus Plathner, explained: “We charge a daily parking fee of three euros per ton or part of maximum take-off weight. With this aircraft, that’s around 400 tons, so the parking fee is around 1,200 euros per day.”

The Federal Ministry of Transport explained that the airline Cargologicair UK is “100 percent owned by Cargo Logic Holding Ltd. This is owned by Mr. Aleksey Isaykin and Mr. Sergey Shklyanik. Both owners are Russian citizens.” The fact that Isaykin also has a Cypriot passport is irrelevant here: “Russian citizenship is decisive for the assessment.” The airline Cargologicair UK did not comment on request for the time being.





