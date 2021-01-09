Shortly after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, a Boeing 737 disappeared without a trace over the sea. Emergency services go on a rescue mission. Debris is discovered.

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, a Boeing 737 operated by an Indonesian airline disappeared from the radar shortly after take-off.

Children and babies are said to be among the 62 people on board.

Fishermen are said to have observed an explosion near a group of islands.

Update from January 9th, 9:05 p.m .: More detailed information about the Boeing 737that shortly after the start of Airport in Jakarta disappeared from the radar are still absent. The Aviation Expert Heinrich Grossbongardt, however, has little hope for the known details machine and your over 60 Passengers.

“To be there plane Suddenly falling from 4000 meters suggests something very serious. Of course one can explosion have been. But that could also have been a massive technical failure, ”explains Grossbongardt across from bild.de. The expert expects the machine crashed shortly after disappearing from the radar.

“You can from one crash going out, of course. Such a plane doesn’t just disappear from now on, ”concludes Grossbongardt and also sees extremely small ones Chances of survival for those over 60 Passengers. “You have to assume that there is hardly any Survivors should give. “

Boeing 737 still missing: wreckage found – fishermen are said to have observed the explosion

Update from January 9th, 6.42pm: The responsible authorities are still in the dark about the whereabouts of the Boeing 737that took place on Saturday morning in Jakarta started and disappeared from the radar a short time later. “The position of machine is suspected between Laki Island and Lancang Island, ”said the Bambang Suryo Aji, head of the Indonesian search and search Rescue agency. Fishermen are supposed to be there Debris found and one explosion have observed, as reported by focus.de.

“We hope the exact location of the Aircraft to be able to localize it today, otherwise we won’t be able to continue the search until tomorrow morning ”, emphasized Suryo Aji. The work of search and Rescue team is made even more difficult by the falling night (Jakarta is six hours ahead of German local time).

Boeing 737 suddenly disappeared from the radar: Minister reports dramatic events – passenger list known

Update from January 9, 3:58 p.m .: A Twitter user has it on flightradar24 trajectory of the radar visible until it disappears Boeing 737 compared to another machine tackling the same route. It can be seen that the former performs a strange dodging before it can no longer be seen.

I made a video comparing Sriwijaya Air flight # SJ182 on the LEFT with one of the same carrier / route from this morning (right).

I think it could be a sudden stall or some impact from outside / or inside.

So devastating. I feel for the families of those on the plane ☹️#jakarta pic.twitter.com/QH5x0PnLhX – Caroline.Jea (@ CarolineJP11) January 9, 2021

Update from January 9, 3:33 p.m .: At a press conference, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi stated that the plane was only on one at 2:37 p.m. Elevation of 1700 feet found, which corresponds to a good 500 meters. The machine was then three minutes later been traveling in the wrong direction, namely to the northwest. Shortly afterwards it will be disappeared from the radar. Indonesia’s head of state Joko Widodo gave instructions at 5:30 p.m. local time – almost three hours later – to intensify the search.

An anxious wait in Pontianak: The relatives of the flight passengers go through difficult hours. © LOUIS ANDERSON / afp

Update from January 9, 3:22 p.m .: At the airport in Pontianak there was a room for them Relatives of the aircraft occupants who are still desperately waiting for messages from their loved ones. This could ensure that the Tourist traffic can proceed as usual.

Airplane disappears from radar: children and babies on board too – debris is examined

Update from January 9th, 3:15 p.m .: Meanwhile the official passenger list the missing machine released. On it are 50 travelers, including seven children and three babies. The crew consisted of twelve people. So would be 62 people on board been in case each of the passengers should have started the journey.

Update from January 9th, 2:35 p.m .: At a press conference, the boss said Indonesian search and rescue agency, Bambang Suryo Aji: “The position of the machine will be between Laki Island and Lancang Island presumed. ”These are parts of the already mentioned Thousand Islands. He confirmed that several debris discovered have been: “You are already on the further examination on a boat. “

Crisis center for the missing plane: In Indonesia there is a feverish search for the machine. © FAJRIN RAHARJO / afp

Update from January 9, 1:32 p.m .: At the actual destination airport Pontianak is a Crisis center as well as one Information spots for those who wait in vain Relatives of the aircraft occupants to have set up.

Update from January 9th, 1:28 p.m .: In the meantime, the Indonesian media say to Time of interruption of contact The plane was eleven nautical miles north of the Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Tangerang – a city of over 20 kilometers west of Jakarta. The Altitude was 13,000 feet.

Airplane disappears from radar: search teams encounter debris

Update from January 9th, 1:15 p.m .: Sky News quotes a member of the rescue team that parts were found outside Jakarta that are believed to be Debris of the plane act.

An Indonesia rescue agency official says “suspected debris” of missing Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 has been found off Jakarta – Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) January 9, 2021

Update from January 9, 12.50 p.m .: There are now initial reports that a Plane crashed on one of the Seribu Islands should be. This is a Group of islandswhich are between 15 and 60 kilometers from Indonesia’s main island. The regent Junaedi is quoted as saying: “Our information is that an airplane over Pulau Laki (one of the islands, d. Red.) crashed and exploded. ”The island is uninhabited, fishermen have seen parts fall into the water.

Update from January 9, 12.35 p.m .: According to information from the television station Metro TV were 62 people on board of the aircraft. There were seven children among the 56 passengers, plus six crew members. The machine is said to be 26 years old.

First report from January 9th:

Jakarta / Munich – There is one over the Indonesian airspace Boeing 737 suddenly disappeared from the radar. The machine of the Airline Sriwijaya was only a few minutes earlier in the capital Jakarta started, destination was the city of Pontianak on the island Borneo. Like the portal flightradar24, on which flights are shown in real time, revealed that the plane had about 60 seconds Lost 3000 meters in altitudebefore suddenly his trail was lost over the sea. Also the Radio contact with the crew had been canceled.

This is what we know about Sriwijaya Air flight # SJ182 based on ADS-B data. Route: Jakarta to Pontianak

Callsign: SJY182

Aircraft: Boeing 737-500, PK-CLC

Take off: 07:36 UTC

Highest altitude: 10,900 feet

Last altitude: 250 feet

Signal lost: 07:40 UTChttps://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/CPzFJdsuJZ – Flightradar24 (@ flightradar24) January 9, 2021

As Sky News reported, the Ministry of Transport has started a search. This is also one Rescue mission. About the number of those on board Passengers and crew members initially nothing was known. One and a half hours are normally estimated for the flight distance, but the machine has not been found since 8:40 a.m. German time (2:40 p.m. local time). The route is flown around two dozen times a day by different lines.

Indonesia’s transport ministry says a search and rescue investigation is under way after contact was lost with Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak – Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) January 9, 2021

