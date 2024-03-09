NAfter the near-miss with a Boeing 737-8 Max at the beginning of January, the US Department of Justice also began an investigation. The affected airline, Alaska Airlines, said on Saturday that it was cooperating with the investigation and did not believe it was being targeted.

In such a situation, it is normal for the Ministry of Justice to get involved. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that investigators had interviewed some passengers and crew members.

In the incident with a virtually new Boeing 737-8 Max from Alaska, a fuselage fragment broke off at row 26 shortly after take-off. The more than 170 people on board largely escaped horror. However, experts pointed out that by a lucky coincidence the two seats at the hole in the fuselage remained empty.

According to initial investigations, the accident investigation authority NTSB assumes that four fastening bolts on the fuselage part were completely missing. There are indications that the fragment continued to slide up until it broke out on the 154th flight, said NTSB chief Jennifer Homendy in a hearing in the US Senate a few days ago.