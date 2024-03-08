HOUSTON. Yet another accident for a Boeing 737 Max: a United Airlines aircraft went off the runway and ended up on the grass at Houston's George Bush airport. This was reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited by Reuters on the website. The 160 passengers and six crew members were not injured, left the plane and were taken by bus to the terminal, the FAA and United said. The plane had left Memphis. United said it would move the plane as soon as possible, while the FAA said it would investigate the accident.