The Boeing 737 Max 9 remain grounded. After the in-flight accident involving the Alaska Airlines plane, the US aviation regulator (FAA) has in fact the grounding of aircraft was extended indefinitely also announcing that measures will be intensified to guarantee “safety in flight” and, for this reason, he adds, it will not be “the speed that will determine the timing for the return to service” of these aircraft.

The FAA, we read in a note, “after taking decisive and immediate action to ground approximately 171 Boeing 737-9 MAX airplanes, announced today Significant new actions to immediately increase oversight of Boeing manufacturing and production“. Actions that come the day after the FAA formally notified Boeing that it had opened an investigation into the company following last Friday's accident.

The announced actions predict the carrying out an audit involving the Boeing 737-9 MAX production line and its suppliers to evaluate Boeing's compliance with approved quality procedures. The results of the FAA audit analysis will determine whether additional audits are necessary. I am Increased monitoring of Boeing 737-9 MAX in-service events is expected and a safety risk assessment by the delegated authority and quality control. We will also explore options for moving these functions under independent third-party entities.

“It is time to review the delegation of authority and evaluate any safety risks,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “The 737-9 grounding and multiple production issues identified in recent years require us to consider every option to reduce risk. The FAA is exploring using an independent third party to oversee Boeing's inspections and its quality system”.