The American aviation authority FAA has approved an inspection protocol for the Boeing 737 MAX-9, it announced on Wednesday on your own website. The 171 aircraft of that type that were grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing because a panel came loose during the flight, can be put back into service on Friday.

The accident involving the Alaska Airlines plane, which caused no injuries, occurred at the beginning of this month. The FAA then grounded all aircraft for inspection as a precaution. During that inspection, loose bolts were found on several aircraft. The FAA has now required a special inspection for airlines for the aircraft. It takes about twelve hours. After this mandatory check, the planes are allowed to fly again.

The American aircraft authority has temporarily banned Boeing from producing more 737 MAX aircraft. The company must also stop work on planned new assembly facilities for the device. “Boeing cannot simply pick up the thread again. We will not agree to any request from Boeing for production expansion until we are confident the quality control issues have been resolved,” the FAA said.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines announced that it would resume flying with the aircraft from Friday. United Airlines will probably put the plane back into service from Sunday.

