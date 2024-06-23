Home page World

A Boeing 737 Max 8 is once again at the center of an incident. An emergency occurred five months ago. This time, a Southwest plane was affected.

Oakland – Passenger aircraft are known for being safe means of transport. Modern safety systems in particular make it seem as though nothing can go wrong. However, Boeing’s Max 8 has repeatedly had problems.

Panic during flight at eleven kilometers altitude

As the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) recently announced, the Southwest Airlines flight took off on May 25, 2024 from Phoenix Airport, Arizona to Oakland, California. There were 175 passengers on board. One hour after the Boeing 737 Max 8 took off from Phoenix Airport, it happened: The plane suddenly began to sway violently. The tail yawed back and forth. The pilots reacted quickly and were able to stabilize the plane after a while, so that it landed safely in Oakland about an hour later. As the portal airliners.com reported, fortunately no one was injured. In another incident, part of the engine broke off in flight.

Problem at Boeing – series of breakdowns at aircraft manufacturer

After the safe landing, technicians set up a severe damage on the Boeing 737 MAX 8. In particular, the Standby Rudder PCU, a power control unit for the rudder, was damaged. This is a critical component that is responsible for controlling the rudder and thus for flight stability.

A critical history of this component for Boeing – due to faulty PCUs, two Boeing 737s crashed between 1991 and 1994, writes aerotimeA total of 157 people died. The Max 8 has also had two fatal crashes since 2018. The reason was the MCAS (short for “Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System”), a safety system that is supposed to protect the aircraft from stalls, but in both cases the nose of the aircraft was pushed forward aggressively without the pilots having an active countermeasure (known internally only to engineers).

Further investigations after turbulence caused by “Dutch Roll” in the air

The FAA classified the May 25 incident involving the aircraft as an “accident.” The damaged aircraft, registered under the registration N8825Q, initially remained in Oakland and was only transferred to the manufacturer Boeing in Everett, near Seattle in the US state of Washington, for repairs on June 6 under a special flight number.

According to Boeing author Mick Boroughs, the Dutch roll is like “ice skaters using the outside edge of their skates to move across the ice by rocking from side to side and moving left, then right and back again.” In a notice He explains that airplanes make sideways movements similar to Dutch ice skaters on a frozen canal in Amsterdam, hence the name.

Flaming discussion after landing of the plane and controversy

Even before the incidents, former Boeing engineers accused the company of saving money by skipping important tests, thereby massively endangering the safety of many passengers. It remains unclear to what extent the company could have had anything to do with the death of whistleblower and former engineer John “Mitch” Barnett.

The suspicion comes with a public statement by Barnett’s girlfriend Jennifer, who stated shortly after his death that “it was not suicide” and that “the company made it look that way,” as she said in an interview with abc4news testifies. Barnett was found dead in his truck in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 9, 2024. Local police say it was a suicide, but critics and supporters doubt this statement. Boeing denies the serious allegations and shared its public condolences.