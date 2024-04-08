A Boeing 737 plane from the American company Southwest Airlines lost the cover of one of its engines, which came loose and hit the wing during takeoff, an event that will be investigated by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and which adds to the list of incidents at the world's second largest aircraft manufacturer.

The incident occurred at 8:15 am (local time) on Sunday (7), when the plane, model 737-800, had to return to Denver International Airport, 25 minutes after takeoff.

On board the aircraft, bound for Houston, were 135 passengers and six crew members, who were not injured.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and delay, but we give our highest priority to maximum safety for our customers and employees. Our maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft,” the airline said in a statement yesterday.

The passengers were transferred to another plane, which arrived four hours later.

The incident adds to the list of problems for Boeing, the world's second-largest manufacturer of commercial planes.

In early January 2024, a panel covering the space for an emergency door on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max-9 came loose shortly after the plane took off.

The incident, which caused no injuries, sparked a series of new investigations into Boeing's operations.

The FAA discovered dozens of quality control problems at both Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems, while another report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) revealed that the panel that fell from the Alaska Airlines plane was not it was installed correctly and was missing four fixing screws.

The crisis Boeing is facing began on October 29, 2018, when Indonesian Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 occupants.

On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 suffered an accident under similar circumstances, in which all 157 people traveling on the plane died.

These two accidents caused dozens of countries around the world to ban flights on the 737 family of aircraft.