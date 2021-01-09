A Boeing 737-500 disappears from the radar in Indonesia. The aircraft had previously lost altitude dramatically.

In Indonesia one disappears Boeing -Machine of the type 737-500 .

one disappears -Machine of the type . Before that should plane the Sriwijaya Air have lost massively in height.

the have lost massively in height. More than 60 people were on board the passenger plane, Indonesian authorities are launching one Rescue mission.

Jakarta – An airplane with numerous Passenger: inside of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air is according to official information after taking off from the capital Jakarta disappeared from the radar.

The Boeing 737-500 was on the way to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. At 14.40 local time (08.40 CET) the contact was made to the plane canceled, said Adita Irawati, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation. Before that plane The online service Flightradar24 announced on Twitter that it lost almost 10,000 feet (3000 meters).

Boeing 737 disappeared in Indonesion: 62 people on board the plane

According to reports from the television station Metro TV, the transported plane 56 passengers inside, including seven children and an additional six crew members. The news channel Sky News reports that the Indonesian authorities have started a search operation, the operation is said to be a rescue mission.

According to information from the Aviation Herald industry service, residents of nearby islands have two Explosions belongs. Afterwards, fishermen are said to have found debris – including seats, cables, bags and pants.

This is what we know about Sriwijaya Air flight # SJ182 based on ADS-B data. Route: Jakarta to Pontianak

Callsign: SJY182

Aircraft: Boeing 737-500, PK-CLC

Take off: 07:36 UTC

Highest altitude: 10,900 feet

Last altitude: 250 feet

Signal lost: 07:40 UTChttps://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/CPzFJdsuJZ – Flightradar24 (@ flightradar24) January 9, 2021

Indonesia: The last time there was a serious flight accident with the Boeing 737 Max

In Indonesia The last time there was a serious plane crash was in October 2018: 189 people were killed when a Boeing Lion Air machine 737 max Crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff.

In the Boeing 737-500 it is not about the unlucky pilot 737 max, the 500 series is much older. After two crashes with a total of 346 deaths, the aircraft manufacturer was suspected of having brought the 737 Max model series onto the market in a rush and neglecting safety. The US judicial authorities have accused Boeing, among other things, of using misleading statements to prevent the government from ensuring the safety of public air travel.

According to the news, employees are setting up a crisis center at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. © FAJRIN RAHARJO / AFP

Boeing 737-500 disappeared in Indonesia: Boeing 737 Max plunged into deep crisis

Either Boeing as well as the FAA were heavily criticized in the wake of the accidents of October 2018 and March 2019. The main cause of the accident is defective Boeing control software, which should actually have been repaired quickly. Instead, it took over a year and a half for the FAA to re-allow the unlucky pilot, who was banned from taking off because of the crashes.

The 737-Max-Crisis has Boeing already under massive financial pressure. Numerous orders were canceled, and Boeing incurred billions in extra costs. In the three months to the end of September, the fourth quarterly loss in a row was incurred. The group is reacting to the tight financial situation with drastic cost-cutting measures and wants to reduce its number of employees to around 130,000 by the end of 2021. For comparison: at the beginning of 2020 Boeing still had around 160,000 employees. (Tim Vincent Dicke with dpa)