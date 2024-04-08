More problems for Boeing. There were moments of fear yesterday on board a Southwest Airlines 737-800 headed to Houston after the engine cover came off and hit the wing flap, forcing the plane to return to Denver International Airport . An accident that pushes the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the company again.

In audio recorded by air traffic control, one of the pilots said that “several passengers and flight attendants felt something strong hit the wing.” In a statement to CNN, the airline said no injuries had been reported among the 135 passengers and six crew members, and assured that “we place our highest priority on the safety of our customers and employees.” Southwest said its maintenance crews would examine the plane, which left at 7:49 a.m. local time and returned at 8:15 a.m. after reaching an altitude of about 10,000 feet.

The plane was deemed airworthy in May 2015, according to FAA records. Boeing declined to comment, while Southwest did not say when the plane's engine was last serviced.

Previous

The one that occurred yesterday is the latest in a series of problems that have afflicted Boeing planes of various airlines in recent months and which have led the American authorities to investigate and carry out safety checks. In January, a window literally exploded in mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines flight, but luckily there was an emergency landing in Portland. Thus, the over 170 passengers and crew on board remained unharmed. United Airlines said it found loose bolts on several Boeing 737 Max 9 planes during subsequent inspections of its fleet of aircraft.

In March, a Boeing 737 Max skidded off the runway at Houston airport and ended up on the grass while heavy rain was pouring down. Problems with the rudder system had been reported in the previous days.