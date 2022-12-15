“Only by pooling the skills and resources that exist in the public and private sectors can we improve our system, make it more efficient and more effective, always keeping in mind that health is everyone’s right”. So Morena Sangiovanni, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Italy, speaking on the sidelines of the institutional event ‘A history of Italian-German partnership: Boehringer Ingelheim for Italy’ to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the pharmaceutical presence in our country, which took place in the Corsie Sistine of the Santo Spirito in Sassia Hospital in Rome.

“After 50 years – adds Christian Poehlking, director of Finance and Administration Boehringer Ingelheim Italy – we have come to be protagonists in Italy from the point of view of innovation. We have managed to treat 1 million patients in 2021 alone and 58% of Italian animals they took our meds in 2021.” Furthermore, “we have a net impact of 276 million euros on the Italian GDP and, in 2021 – continues Poehlking – we had a turnover of 750 million and invested 22 million, while in the last 10 years our investments amounted to 150 million. From an environmental point of view – he adds – we have a very ambitious programme: we hope to be protagonists in tackling the challenges to which climate change will subject us”.

“The pharmaceutical sector is certainly strategic for Italy from the point of view of production, especially for exports, which exceed 85%”, observes Enrica Giorgetti, General Manager of Farmindustria who also dwells on the delicate issue of financing care” that must be absolutely adequate not only to people’s needs, but contextually to the incremental rate of innovation that is coming into the world. We asked for a control room at the government – he recalls – which brings all the players in the system around the table, from the MEF to the Ministry of Enterprise and the Regions which are the ones which, in our constitutional system, must then administer and manage the health of the person”. “The link between economics, sustainability and health is close and indissoluble – concludes Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome – there can be no economy without health and that is why we must invest in health and not forget that without health services there can be no health, without investments in health the economy cannot prosper”.