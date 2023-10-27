After four years, rapper Boef (30) has had enough of the enormous villa that he bought in 2019 for more than 1.4 million euros in the Overgooi district of Almeren. He called it his dream house at the time and still calls it a ‘sick mansion’, but still thinks it’s time for something different. Thanks to a video from his real estate agent, fans can take an extensive look inside the house, which is reminiscent of words from Boef’s foster mother.

