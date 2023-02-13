The record was already in Boef’s name. In July 2020, his single achieved Tout Est Bon 679,000 streams in one day. The ultimate day record in the Netherlands is in the name of Duncan Laurence. On the day after his Eurovision win in 2019, his hit became Arcade listened to no less than 1.24 million times on Spotify in the Netherlands.

On Instagram, Lil Kleine thanks his fans for the record. “I am very happy that we have broken this,” he writes. ‘I can’t thank you enough for this, without you this would never have been possible! Seeing the numbers and all the positive reactions only makes me want to show you my new music even more. I know you’ve had to wait a long time for it, but there’s a lot of big stuff coming up’.

In a reaction, Boef wipes the floor with anyone who wants to ‘cancel’ his colleague. “They want to boycott but they can’t, because I score hits,” he writes. On the other hand, there is not yet one radio station that has played the new song by Lil Kleine and Boef.

On the single, Lil Kleine goes deeper into the problems with his ex for the first time, but he does not talk about the alleged abuse of Jamie Vaes. The investigation of the Public Prosecution Service against Lil Kleine is still ongoing. Vaes has filed a report against the rapper. In the announcement of Memory on Instagram he spoke of a relationship in which ‘the worst’ emerged from both of them.