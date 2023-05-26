Boef won the most FunX Music Awards on Thursday evening. The rapper received four statuettes during the ceremony in AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Boef won the award for best male artist, best social media, best mc and together with Christian D and $hirak received the award for best collaboration for the song Problem. Broederliefde also won several FunX Music Awards. The hip-hop collective was crowned best group and won the figurines for best song (Stunting) and album (Beach On The Maas).

Yade Lauren, last year’s big winner with three prizes, went home with a statuette on Thursday evening. The singer received the most votes from listeners of radio station NPO FunX in the category best female artist. Other winners included KATNUF, Zoë Tauran and Trobi.

The FunX Music Awards were presented for the tenth time on Thursday. In addition to big winner Boef, Ronnie Flex, Bokoesam, Zoë Tauran and KATNUF, among others, also performed. See also Freedom of expression Reporters may never have been as cramped as they are now after Russia drives down its independent media, says director of freedom of expression organization

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here: