Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 8:38

The Bank of England (BoE) decided to maintain its basic interest rate for the seventh consecutive time, at 5.25%, after concluding a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, the 20th. The BoE’s decision came in line with the expectations of analysts.

According to minutes of the meeting, seven of the nine monetary policy directors at the English Central Bank voted to maintain the basic interest rate. The dissenters were Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden, who advocated cutting the basic interest rate by 25 basis points, to 5%.

In a statement on the decision, the BoE said that its policy needs to remain restrictive “for an extended period of time” and that maintaining the base interest rate at the current level will remain “under review”.

The English BC stated that indicators of short-term inflation expectations continued to moderate, but highlighted that new projections, to be released in August, will help assess the degree of inflation persistence.

In May, the annual rate of British consumer inflation returned to the BoE’s 2% target for the first time in almost three years, but services inflation remained elevated.

The BoE also said that the UK economy “appears to have grown at a stronger pace than expected” in the first half of the year.