Director of the Bank of England (BoE), Catherine Mann stated this Monday, 9th, that if UK inflation remains above the target for a long time, more will need to be done in relation to monetary policy. At a National Association for Business Economics (NABE) event, Mann also highlighted that she will not stop doing her work due to concerns about financial risks.

“My job is to do whatever is necessary to bring inflation to the target,” stated the leader, highlighting that possible future shocks drive an upward bias in price pressure.



