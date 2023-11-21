Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/21/2023 – 7:56

The president of the Bank of England (BoE), Andrew Bailey, stated this Tuesday, 21, that the most recent inflation indicator in the United Kingdom was “good news”, generally in line with expectations by the institution. In a hearing alongside leaders at the UK Parliament’s Treasury Committee, Bailey said he saw signs that inflation was heading towards the 2% target later in the country, but also mentioned that he continued to see upside risks, such as pressure on wages and the situation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could push up oil prices if conflicts spread across the region.

The president of the British BC assessed that, in his opinion, it is “reasonable” now to maintain interest rates at the current level. He also said he was concerned about the potential persistence of inflation.

Bailey considered that markets have given excessive weight to the most recent data, but reinforced that he is still concerned about the potential persistence of inflation. He also commented that the ongoing quantitative tightening (QT) has “only a modest effect on bond yields” in the country, of around 10 to 15 basis points.