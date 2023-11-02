Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2023 – 11:50

The president of the Bank of England (BoE), Andrew Bailey, recently said that the authority’s assessment of the total period in which the country’s monetary policy will remain at a restrictive level depends on future activity data.

This morning, the BoE decided to keep the UK’s key interest rate at 5.25%. “We will keep interest rates high enough long enough for inflation to return to the 2% target,” Bailey said at a news conference. In September, annual UK inflation was 6.7%. “The time needed for monetary policy to remain restrictive depends on the data we receive,” she said.

During the press conference, the BoE president emphasized that there is no discussion about reducing interest rates for now, and that the reinforcement of this position in the monetary authority’s statements is not any attempt to influence the interest curve of the financial market, which has been betting on cuts from the second half of next year.

Although still above the 2% target, Bailey pointed out that annual inflation has been falling, and should close the month of October below 5%. He highlighted, however, that UK labor market data has shown a “tight” environment and that the unemployment rate is expected to remain stable in the next readings.

Inflation

Bailey projects that the country’s inflation should close the month of October below 5%, after ending September at 6.7%, at the annual rate.

During his speech, however, Bailey highlighted that there are some upward risks to inflation projections, especially due to possible pressure on energy and fuel prices. He highlighted, on the other hand, that food inflation is falling “a little faster than expected”.

For Bailey, the current conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas is a point of attention and risk for the behavior of inflation in the country in the coming months.