The Bank of England (BoE) said this Thursday (3) that, given the significant increase in its basic interest rate since the beginning of the monetary tightening cycle, the current posture of its policy is restrictive. Earlier, the BoE decided to raise its basic interest rate by 25 basis points, to 5.25%. Six of the nine British BC leaders supported the adjustment, while one voted to maintain the rate and two defended a more aggressive increase of 50 basis points. In a statement, the BoE said it will continue to “closely monitor indications of persistent inflationary pressures and resilience in the economy” in the UK.



