Portugal.- As if it were a preview of Christmas gifts, the beautiful and sculptural Cindy Alvarez has turned social networks upside down and it is that the Colombian has come out to show off her most recent photoshoot where her figure, several flirtatious poses and a black and white set made more than one dream.

It was through your account instagram where the South American decided to show a little of her new session where I presented a new collection of some of her clothes where she herself was in charge of modeling. It was a set of top and bikini that looked great on her to show off her charming figure and that she is also the owner of the hearts of her fans.

In a first advance, he shared a photo only from the front where he is seen kneeling and where his athletic figure gains a lot of presence, his tan and his tattoos are another great detail that gives him much more acceptance from his fans. She not for nothing she won more than 10 thousand reactions and it is that Cindy Álvarez, who says she is proud of her figure, has once again shown that she is at her best.

But to the surprise of her own fans, the influencer surprised again only a while later with the publication of a mini video where there were more shots of that same session, where all the angles of the model and the model could be appreciated in better detail.

outfit being the rear part that took the applause for how daring it was.

The wife of the Colombian soccer player, matheus uribe He took a number of comments ranging from “Beautiful”, “My God, friend”, “Sculptural woman”, “You look much better like this”, “You are a goddess” and many other messages that have filled her with great affection. Cindy Álvarez in each of her publications.

And it is that the Colombian has been a mother on more than one occasion but always returns to her statuesque figure and as if she had never been pregnant and it is not more than a year ago that she had her last baby and in a very short time she managed to be like in her best moments and that at 33 years old she looks impeccable.