Vivian LP (46), bodyguard of rapper Lil Kleine and several criminals from Amsterdam and the surrounding area, was arrested in Eindhoven on Tuesday. Justice sees him as a contact of the fugitive drug baron Jos Leijdekkers and suspects him of drug trafficking and money laundering.
Wouter Laumans, Paul Vugts
Latest update:
12:15
