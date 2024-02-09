Vivian LP, who acted as a bodyguard for rapper Lil Kleine and criminals from Amsterdam, is suspected of importing 100 kilos of cocaine, trafficking in another 40 kilos of cocaine and laundering more than 1.5 million euros in drug money. The man came into the picture during the investigation into the fugitive 'Bolle Jos'. This became apparent during an introductory hearing on Friday afternoon.

