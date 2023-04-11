Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

In Manchester, the performance of the musical “Bodyguard” has to be stopped. The reason for this is a woman from the audience, who even drowned out the singer with her screams.

Manchester/Munich — It’s actually one of the simpler rules of conduct that the audience is quiet during a performance and follows what’s happening on stage. But two viewers in Manchester seem to have never heard of this rule. During a performance of the musical “Bodyguard,” a woman in the audience screamed out the lyrics to Whitney Houston’s song “I will always love you” as the lead actress sang it. The show was then canceled.

“Bodyguard” musical canceled — viewer won’t stop singing along

It happened in the last ten minutes before the end of the show at Manchester’s Palace Theater on Friday night (07 April). Actress Melody Thornton, who plays the lead in the musical, was singing on stage as shouts erupted from the audience. A video shows a woman screaming “I will always love you” loudly, drowning out Thornton’s singing. The police were then called because she and apparently her companion had disturbed the show several times, like the man who was filming what was happening and who was sitting in the audience Manchester Evening News told.

Melody Thornton at a performance of the musical “Bodyguard” in the Chinese city of Shenyang in 2017. © Chen hongbo/IMAGO

Already half an hour after the musical started, the women are said to have affected the show, the man continued. During a break, which was forced by the first disturbances from the audience, the organizers asked people not to sing along. Reference was also made to signs that were distributed throughout the theater. These signs clearly stated that singing was not desired by the audience. But the announcements didn’t help. Shortly before the end of the show, the two women were “forcibly removed” from the theater by security personnel The Guardians reported. After that, the musical was canceled prematurely.

Cancellation of “Bodyguard” musicals: “I fought really hard”

Thornton later addressed her fans and audience in an Instagram story. “For everything that happened tonight I don’t have all the details, I’m just very, very sorry that we couldn’t finish the show. I fought really hard. It feels horrible and I just hope we see you again.” Guardians the actress. Ayden Callaghan, who plays the role of bodyguard Frank Farmer in the musical, also commented on the incident in Manchester via Twitter.

“The theater has terminated the show tonight due to obnoxious behavior. We wanted to continue, but it had turned into a major incident. I’m really sorry what was 99.9 percent a brilliant audience that a few misbehaved people ruined it,” he wrote on Twitter. Whether the women have to reckon with further measures is currently being examined.

