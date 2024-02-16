A bodycam like those already in use in the police force, which records what happens in front of the health worker or rescuer who wears it. L'ASL Salerno launched the experimental initiative for operators in psychiatry, emergency and penitentiary medicine departments. “The objective is to invest in safety by equipping the operators of the psychiatry departments (SPDC), the 118 network and penitentiary medicine professionals with rooms dedicated to the safety of company professionals”, announces the healthcare company. An experimental project coordinated by Anna Bellissimo, director of the Clinical Risk Unit, and by Aristide Tortora, director of the Prevention and Protection Service Unit, who will distribute 500 wearable video cameras for company service operators in the coming months and by June.

“We also invest extensively in technology to support and defend corporate professionals and clients from the risk of aggression”, stated administrative director Germano Perito. According to the Salerno Local Health Authority, “safety in the healthcare sector is in fact essential to preserve the well-being of healthcare workers and patients, in order to guarantee the working environment and to reduce the indirect costs of episodes of violence against healthcare professionals Bodycams are one of the responses put in place by the company for the safe management of critical situations for the prevention of potential accidents.” The experimental project comes after the request of the CISL FP which last year had asked for intervention on this front: “Due to the repeated attacks against healthcare personnel, the bodycam can represent a good deterrent”, highlighted the union. “It often happens that the ambulance and the medical vehicle reach a target before the local police or fire brigade. So having a bodycam that gives the operations center a vision of the situation or a series of evaluation elements is not something to be underestimated – underlined the CISL FP – The radio is fundamental, but often it is not enough. Let's think about a situation where there are crimes or in a road accident”.

Bodycams “are a deterrent, today the aggression against healthcare workers is high. It is clear that these devices will not be worn in the departments but in the areas where the greatest episodes of violence occur today, i.e. the spaces outside the departments where family members stay , there will be signs warning the population of the presence of operators with bodycams. And the same thing will be there for the 118 services when they go out with the ambulance, citizens will also be warned here. Psychopathological aggression is a risk factor for us psychiatrists who work in the SPDC, psychiatric diagnosis and treatment service, as for a radiologist it can be that of nuclear medicine”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute Giulio Corrivetti, psychiatrist of the mental health department of Nocera (ASL of Salerno) and secretary of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, Campania section, who collaborated on the experimental bodycam project for healthcare workers that the Salerno Local Health Authority presented. “The experimentation that we will carry out in the Salerno Local Health Authority will also protect privacy because in other risk situations security guards must intervene – if there is a risk, for example during a visit or a consultation”, concludes Corrivetti.

The experimentation leaves lukewarm Fabio De Iaco, president of Simeu (Italian Society of Emergency Medicine). “We cannot transform ourselves into policemen. To increase the safety of operators, I believe that the path is prevention and also cultural work, otherwise the next step – as some would like – is to equip ourselves with teasers”, comments De Iaco, recalling that on the 12th March is the Day against violence against healthcare workers.

The project received acclaim from the president of Sis118 Mario Balzanelli. “The use of video cameras on board the vehicles and uniforms of the personnel of the 118 Territorial Emergency System is valuable not only for preventing attacks, which unfortunately still occur frequently in various regional situations. But it is also valuable for the purpose of allow a direct visual and operational connection of the 118 Operations Center with what happens during the management of the various rescue interventions, starting from those characterized by greater severity and clinical complexity, in particular when the ambulance is without medical personnel, representing a invaluable support for the evaluation and overall management activities of the intervention”. For Balzanelli, “in this context, the use of bodycams in the 118 territorial emergency system can become, at a national level, an operational standard capable of ensuring greater quality and appropriateness of the rescue”.