Thursday, July 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bodybuilding | Rejoicing in Russia: Russians will be allowed to compete in the World Cup with national symbols

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bodybuilding | Rejoicing in Russia: Russians will be allowed to compete in the World Cup with national symbols
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The decision is justified by promoting world peace.

International the Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) accepts the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all competitions under the federation with country codes.

Therefore, Russian flags are accepted in the competitions, among other things.

IFBB says in his announcement that the decision was made after the vote. Only in a few sports are the country codes of Russia and Belarus accepted because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The IFBB justifies its decision by saying that it aims to promote “world peace”.

“In these difficult and uncertain times, we believe more than ever in the values ​​of sport and the respect and solidarity that unites it, and as the best hope for world peace,” IFBB writes.

IFBB decision has been received with joy in Russia. Sports media Sport-Express notes that although bodybuilding is not the most followed sport in Russia, it is worth paying attention to it now.

Sport-Express says that the next big games, the World Cup, will be held in September in Iran. However, only men compete there.

“The local minister shelved women’s bodybuilding in 2022 on his first day of work,” says Sport-Express.

The Women’s World Championships will be held in Japan in December.

Sport-Express reminds that Russians are only allowed to use country codes in a few sports. For larger sports, only in competitions under the International Boxing Association (IBA) are country codes accepted. The chairman of IBA is Russian Umar Kremlev.

#Bodybuilding #Rejoicing #Russia #Russians #allowed #compete #World #Cup #national #symbols

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]