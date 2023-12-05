Bodybuilding | Bodybuilding legend Marko Savolainen is lying in the hospital and can’t walk – talks about his terrible pain

The Finnish bodybuilding legend talks about his extremely unpleasant news.

Bodybuilding legend Marko Savolainen50, is currently lying on a sick bed at Oulu University Hospital.

Savolainen says that he suffers from mysterious pain attacks, for which no clear explanation has been found so far. Severe pain hits the lower back.

The pain attacks have taken Savolainen’s ability to exercise almost completely. According to him, walking without aids is impossible.

“Taking a shower is such a project that huh huh. You have to shower in the container. There’s no way I’ll be able to put my pants back on when I can’t bend over at all,” says Savolainen.

Savolainen severe pain attacks last about five seconds at a time.

“When you fall asleep and your body relaxes, they always come. The kind of shudder that makes me jump up in the air in bed.”

According to Savolainen, the pain attacks started about four weeks ago. He says that there is no accident or incident at the gym behind them.

He says that he has been in the hospital continuously for several weeks now.

“My back has now been scanned four times in magnetic resonance imaging. Of course, I’ve also been in X-rays. They say there’s inflammation in the back, but I’m wondering if it can cause all this.”

“A few days ago, the nurse asked to describe the pain on a scale of one to ten. I answered that 15,000.”

You mentioned that infection, but so far no clear diagnosis has been found?

“It’s not. Five different doctors have been here now, two of whom have been surgeons.”

Being stuck in bed is a tough place for Savolainen, who has been active all his life and has been passionately exercising.

“You can imagine how difficult this is.”

“It’s scary that this thing doesn’t seem to be progressing at all. When there is no answer. What if this (exercise ability) stays like this? Or if something worse happens here?”

“If it’s taken away from me that I can’t exercise…what else do I have?”

In the hospital, he has received a rubber band from the physiotherapist, with which he tries to do some jogging while lying in bed.

“Yes, this lying down is really hard mentally. You have to get some direction at some point, what to do here.”

His career at the top was Savolainen in the late 1990s. Among other things, he competed for the sport’s superstar Ronnie Coleman against in the professional competition held in Helsinki in 1997.

Marko Savolainen photographed in 1993.

Savolainen has previously talked openly about his use of doping. He has said that he started using doping already at the age of 16.

Over the years, Savolainen has suffered from several health problems. He has had severe muscle injuries and his kidneys failed.

Savolainen has also undergone testosterone replacement therapy, because his own hormone function was messed up due to doping substances.

Marko Savolainen has said that he used doping to help bodybuilding.

from Savoia has previously said that he wants to be a warning example of how bad things can get with doping substances.

However, he has stated a harsh thing: banned substances are an essential part of bodybuilding.

“It’s part of it a bit like a ball in soccer. If you think you can do it, it’s part of the sport. Professionals are not tested,” Savolainen has said.

In recent years, Savolainen has been involved in the supplement business and worked as a coach.

Evening newspaper told about Savolainen’s health concerns last Thursday.