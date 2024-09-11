Belarusian bodybuilder Ilya “Golem” Efimchuk dies at 36

Belarusian bodybuilder Ilya “Golem” Efimchuk died at the age of 36. This was reported on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) his wife Anna reported.

Efimchuk said that on September 6, the athlete suffered cardiac arrest. After that, his wife called an ambulance, and the bodybuilder was urgently taken to the hospital. “I was praying all this time. His heart started working for two days, but today the doctor told me the terrible news that his brain was dead,” she said.

Efimchuk weighed 158 kilograms and was 185 centimeters tall. The bodybuilder ate seven times a day and followed a 16,500-calorie diet.

On December 4, 2023, it was announced that Spanish bodybuilding blogger Alfredo Martin had died at the age of 30. Martin became famous as a bodybuilder who discussed sports nutrition options from a vegan perspective.