The prosecutor had opened an investigation into manslaughter of unknown persons

Genoa – The 33-year-old bodybuilder found dead at home in Tiglieto, in the hinterland of Genoa, last August died of a heart attack “due to taking doping drugs”. This is what the medical examiner Maria Lucrezia Mazzarella writes in the appraisal filed with the power of attorney. The prosecutor Giovanni Arena had opened an investigation into manslaughter of unknown persons.

At home the carabinieri had found numerous boxes of medicines, in some cases considered drugs in the Italian health system, which had been seized. To confirm the causes of death also a toxicological consultation which ascertained the presence of medicines in the blood.

The body builder attended a gym in Genoa and one in Lower Piedmont. The investigators they sifted through the 33-year-old’s phone to see if the contacts included someone who gave him the drugs.