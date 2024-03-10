Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 19:46

A 31-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday night, 9th, in Vila Matilde, in the east zone of São Paulo. According to a witness, economist and bodybuilder Denis Yoshio was shot by two criminals on a motorcycle. The man was rescued and taken to Tatuapé Municipal Hospital, but did not resist.

According to information from Civil Policy, after shooting the victim, the bandits fled. When the Military Police arrived at the scene, Yoshio had already been rescued. The Civil Police requested expertise from the Criminalistics Institute and the Legal Medical Institute. The 31st Police Department, in Vila Carrão, is investigating the case as a homicide.

According to the G1 portal, a witness who was a friend of the victim informed the police that he took Yoshio to the address where he was killed, because his car had broken down. The victim reportedly went there to get money, but she was shot before entering the house.

Yoshio will be laid to rest this Monday, 11th, and then buried at the Valle dos Reis Cemetery and Crematorium, in Taboão da Serra.