Police detained bodybuilder Adel Pashin, who beat his girlfriend in Moscow over a glass of water. This was reported to Izvestia on Saturday, November 11, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the capital.

They clarified that the statement about the conflict was received by the police from the victim herself.

“During the check, the police identified the man suspected of illegal actions. The citizen was detained by police and transferred to investigative authorities,” the press service said.

The day before, bodybuilder Pashin’s girlfriend told Izvestia that the athlete beat her because she forgot to put a glass of water by his bed. She noted that during the quarrel she began to pack her things, but Pashin stopped her and began beating her on the head with his fists. According to the girl, then he grabbed a chair leg and struck with it.

On the same day, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC), Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the head of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for Moscow to organize a procedural investigation into the fact of this beating.