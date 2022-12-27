Bodybuilder Hanna Asana criticized at the gym because of the short shorts and top

US bodybuilder Hannah Asana was criticized in the gym for being too revealing. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

On the posted frames, the girl appeared during a workout in a white crop top that exposed her back, and in short shorts with a tie-dye print. The bodybuilder turned her back to the camera and began to perform weighted squats. At the same time, in the signature, she indicated that other visitors to the fitness club scolded her because of inappropriate, in their opinion, clothes. “I am the way I am. Let me live my life,” said the blogger.

Frame: @hannahasanah

The video got 10 million views. The audience supported the girl in the comments. “Sportswear was designed to flatter the figure. I don’t know why everyone is acting like it’s not true”, “Why do people complain? Just a beautiful woman working out”, “You look amazing! Where are these shorts from? They are so cute!” netizens commented.

