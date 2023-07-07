Home page World

In Pakistan, authorities are worried about water quality after a fourth person dies from a rare parasite.

Islamabad – A visit to the pool with deadly consequences: In Pakistan, a man died after visiting a pool from a rare infection with the so-called brain-eating amoeba. The 30-year-old died in a hospital in the metropolis of Lahore, as reported by Pakistani media. The health minister of the Punjab province, Javed Akram, confirmed an infection with the pathogen Naegleria fowleri to the German Press Agency on Thursday (July 6).

Again Pakistan Observer reported, Mustafa Shafique was rushed to the Emergency Department of the Service Hospital two days ago with flu symptoms, a high fever and a headache.

The man complained of a severe headache while swimming in a pool and was taken to the emergency room. (symbol photo) © Design Pics/Imago

“Brain-eating amoeba” infection: Fourth case this year in Pakistan

The man was, according to the newspaper’s research The Express Tribune body builder He had complained of a severe headache while swimming in a pool and had been taken to the emergency room. He later died in the clinic. Shafique was loud Pakistan Observer the first case of Naegleria fowleri in the province of the 11 million city of Lahore and the fourth in the country this year. Three other cases were reported from Karachi. According to a last year in the Iranian Journal of Parasitology According to a published study, Pakistan has the second highest infection rate in the world. There have also been cases in the United States, France, Australia and Iran. The newspaper states that hundreds of PAM cases have been reported over the past five decades – “most likely due to environmental changes linked to global warming”.

Infections with the parasite Naegleria fowleri are extremely rare, but are almost always fatal. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the organism is particularly widespread in the subtropics and tropics. It occurs in warm waters – it can also spread in poorly disinfected pools.

A 3D illustration of Naegleria fowleri: the “brain-eating amoeba”. © Kateryna_Kon via www.imago-image

Parasite can get into the brain through the nose – infection is often fatal

The parasite can get into a person’s brain through their nose. There it can cause meningitis, which in most cases leads to coma and death. In response to the case, health officials have advised people to use chlorinated water for household purposes. The Lahore District Health Authority has also dispatched teams to inspect drinking water sources and swimming pools in the city.

In Pakistan's neighboring India, two pilots took a snack break in the cockpit of an airplane – the airline reacted drastically. In the meantime, another topic is causing a stir in German swimming pools. Stadtwerke München confirmed that women are also allowed to swim topless in their pools. (cgsc)