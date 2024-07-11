The lifeless body of a person was found in the streets of the Santa Rosa Colonyin the municipality of Chihuahua, so authorities from different corporations arrived at the site after receiving the alert.

According to the authorities, it was passersby who reported it through the emergency number, where they were informed that on the street Decima and Justiniania body wrapped in plastic was found.

Upon confirming the discovery, elements of the Municipal Police cordoned off the area, while personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) carried out their field work and began investigations to clarify what had happened.

The identity of the victim, who was taken to the hospital, has not yet been released. Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) where the law exams will be held.