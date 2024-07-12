Juarez City- Wrapped in a white tarp and in an advanced state of decomposition, the body of a man was found this morning on a piece of land in the Azteca neighborhood.

Municipal police officers from the Western District went to Mijes and Zapotecas streets, where a person noticed that a person’s feet were sticking out of a tarp and reported it to the authorities through the emergency number 911.

The preventive agents went to that point and confirmed that it was a man who had signs of blows to the head and proceeded to put up security cordons to protect the scene.

Field criminalistics experts and investigative police from the Homicide Unit arrived to begin the inspection work, in addition to taking photographs of the body.

There are now 39 people murdered this month, three victims on this day alone.