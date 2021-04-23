E.Finally another competition! “Super happy”, Sarah Voss described her condition in view of the fact that the European championship in gymnastics is taking place in Basel at all. Finally that feeling that only arises during a competition – this is how almost all athletes describe a kind of happiness in Basel, where no audience is allowed. For a few it was also about everything, namely about places still to be allocated for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For Sarah Voss, however, Wednesday morning was about something completely different, namely her leotard. Ultimately, a bit of fabric that turns the classic leotard into a full body suit. The performance was planned precisely: she left her jacket on for as long as possible in the gymnasium so that it looked as if she were simply wearing gymnastic pants. Then she stood on the podium, ready for her presentation on the balance beam that had brought her to the 2019 World Cup finals. For that reason alone, many looked. And if you weren’t looking in the direction of the bar, someone nudged: “Look there!”

“Role model for younger people”

That the exercise failed with two falls was hardly worth mentioning afterwards. The reactions were all positive, said Sarah Voss later. Head coach Ulla Koch also observed the competition: “Everyone was a bit surprised. I don’t think most of them even know that we can wear long. ”In fact, the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation leave it to the athletes to decide whether a leotard covers the arms and legs.

According to the valuation regulations, the full body suit has been allowed since 2009. It was seldom worn. And if so, then by gymnasts from Muslim countries, in which the usual model, which is more like a bathing suit, sometimes arouses criticism from religious hardliners. The unusual suits were hardly an issue, and if so, not one that was met with benevolence and appreciation. Such an additional piece of material needs explanation. And Sarah Voss delivered this right after her competition: It’s about feeling good, and that’s not always the case in tight suits. She is “happy and proud” to wear this suit. As a “role model for younger people” who may also feel uncomfortable in traditional dress, they and their colleagues in the team want to show that there is another way. Conclusion: “We are happy when we set a trend and show that more fabric and feeling good can also be related to aesthetics.”



A suit as a statement: Sarah Voss during her competition on the balance beam.

:



Image: EPA





Shortly after the competition, the DTB reported in a press release: “The German Gymnastics Federation sees this step as the first important step to strengthen the well-being of all athletes in gymnastics and an open culture with regard to wearing To create competition clothing. ”Since the publication of an investigation into allegations of abusive training practices at the Chemnitz base at the end of January,“ cultural change ”has been a term used frequently by the association. The debate that has been ongoing since last summer has always been about the gymnast’s body, constant weighing, the need to diet and eating disorders.

But the body suit that Sarah Voss presented this Wednesday has a different story. The topic has been “one thing for a long time – Ms. Koch initiated it with us,” Sarah Voss had said. The head coach tells her that one of her athletes told her that she “sometimes feels almost naked” in the dress, and that she wanted to react to that as a trainer: “Athletes decide for themselves. But if the suit is a way of making you feel more comfortable, that’s the most important thing. ”When asked, Koch confirmed that she had put the whole body suit on the agenda in spring 2020. That was before the broadcast of the documentary Athlete A, which resulted in the European movement #gymastAlliance the debate in Germany has flared up again since November.

The current debate about the future of women’s gymnastics is also present in Basel. You don’t just see her in the form of a new leotard: with the British, because the suspended head coach is still in office, but not present. At the host Swiss association, which has replaced its entire management team. Or with the Dutch women, who have already raised the starting age for seniors internally and consequently only compete with adult gymnasts. The 29-year-old twins Sanne and Lieke Wevers are both in the bar finals on Sunday. They left it open whether Kim Bui and Elisabeth Seitz, who also qualified for some finals, will appear in the new jersey.