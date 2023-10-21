Home page World

A man in Italy is said to have killed his neighbor, cut up the body and hid it in his attic. (Symbolic image) © R4924_italyphotopress/Imago

In order to get a bank card, a man in Italy is said to have committed a terrible murder. Investigators found a woman’s body cut in half in his attic.

Milan – He apparently slept for days in the apartment of the woman he is said to have killed. An Italian man is accused of killing his neighbor and hiding the body. The murder of the woman from Milan affects the entire country, with all major Italian media reporting on the case. It is the second murder of women in just a few weeks.

Horrific murder case in Italy: Milan police find dismembered body in attic

Investigators found the 60-year-old’s body split in half in the man’s attic. Shortly afterwards the police arrested him. The public prosecutor’s office is now charging him with murder, concealment and disregard for a corpse, writes La Republica. The 46-year-old is no stranger to the police in Italy. He has several previous convictions.

Before his arrest, the man allegedly tried to flee abroad. But that failed because of money. He is said to have already paid for a taxi ride to Milan-Malpensa Airport with his cell phone. Loud Il Messagero The police reached a taxi driver when they wanted to contact him.

It is said that money was also the motive for the alleged murder. The man killed his neighbor to get her bank card.

Suspected femicide in Milan: Italian media speak of confession

Italian media also write about a preliminary confession. In a spontaneous statement, the alleged perpetrator is said to have said: “I hit her in the neck, I didn’t mean it, I’m sorry.”

The crime is believed to have occurred on October 4th, and the murdered woman’s cell phone has no longer been reachable since then. It was later found in the suspect’s jacket.

Body allegedly split in two with a kitchen knife: man was probably sleeping in his alleged victim’s apartment

Over the past three weeks, the man repeatedly broke into her apartment and slept there, according to the police. He probably wanted to avoid the smell of corpses in his apartment.

The victim’s body was wrapped in a blanket and was already in an advanced state of decomposition when the carabinieri found it behind a trap door above the suspected perpetrator’s kitchen. He is said to have used a kitchen knife to cut up the body.

