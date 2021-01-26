A court in Vladivostok sentenced six accused of organizing a network of underground brothels. The criminals not only involved women in prostitution, they also raped and abducted those who did not want to voluntarily be in sexual slavery. The gang operated in Primorye for a long time, until two victims managed to escape from an apartment equipped for providing sex services. This and other cases show that even the pandemic and the related restrictive measures could not stop dirty business. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Bullying and violence

Victims in the case are two sisters who were forced to provide sexual services. The court established the structure of the criminal business: dispatchers, drivers and security guards worked for the “founders”, the 48-year-old ringleader who had been convicted three times and his partner. The functions of the latter included receiving money from clients, as well as supervising the girls.

The brothel organizer was previously judge for organizing prostitution. He looked for victims among the former pupils of orphanages, hoping that they would not have anyone to turn to for help. The girls, recognized as victims in the case, managed to escape, but they were found and forced to return. The criminals tortured them, raped and poisoned them with dogs (doctors found numerous bites on their bodies).

The court sentenced the four leaders of the group from 5.5 to 15 years in prison. Three of them will serve time in a special regime colony. Two got off with suspended sentences (2.5 and five years).

Typical scheme

This is not the first and not the only criminal case in which the organization of a brothel for prostitution is associated with violence and bullying. Last fall, pimps from Murmansk were in the dock. The accomplices opened at least eight underground brothels in two districts of the city, operating around the clock. The founder of the “enterprise” investigation considers A 30-year-old local resident, a former port worker. At first he worked alone – using ads he recruited girls, was a dispatcher, driver and security guard. For some prostitutes, this was the main job, but many came to Murmansk on a “rotational basis” from other settlements. Over time and the growth of profits, hired workers appeared: dispatchers, drivers, security guards. The staff received from 60 to 70 thousand rubles.

Investigators are aware of 30 prostitutes, including those from the near abroad, who served the clientele of brothels, while the youngest sex workers were 14 and 17 years old. Both girls from dysfunctional families, they were lured from Petrozavodsk with the promises of a comfortable life. When they heard in Murmansk what they would have to do, there was no turning back – there was no money for the way home. The teenagers were forced into prostitution practically for food and shelter. Later, one girl managed to get out of this hell, the second herself became a brothel dispatcher. The train tickets to Murmansk, bought for them a few years ago by a pimp, were proof of his awareness of the age of his friends.

Clientele – sailors and shift workers

These two processes are indicative – they indicate that the problem of prostitution is especially acute in port cities. According to a source of Izvestia in law enforcement agencies, in such settlements, the demand for sex services is traditionally high.

– This is due to the imbalance in the direction of men, first of all, we are talking about seafarers, including foreign ones. People have a day or two after returning from a voyage and cash that they are willing to spend as soon as they step ashore. Organized crime was especially sensitive to the income from port prostitutes; real fighting for control over this area was often unfolded. Of course, criminals make money not only on intimate services, but also on related trades – drug trafficking through the same prostitutes, plus theft from tipsy clients.

According to him, prostitution also brings a lot of income in regions where many work on a rotational basis – in the north, in Siberia and in the Urals. The demand for selling love is growing for the same reasons – many men “with money“cut off from their families.

– The farther from Moscow, the more demand, the angrier the pimps. As a rule, the most dangerous roles are taken by people with a damaged criminal biography or the so-called drops. Apartments are rented in their names, if anything, they will serve their sentence. True leaders often evade responsibility by intimidating their partners. The cruelty of pimps against women, both prostitutes and administrators, is well known. They threaten with physical violence, including against children, and, of course, promise to ring the harlots in their small homeland, which they do in a big city, – says a former operative of the police unit for combating crimes against public morals.

Not all “Kosu” carnival

The words of the former operative are confirmed by the recent investigation of the activities of pimps in the Irkutsk region, which recently received an unexpected continuation. In Georgia, the alleged organizer of a network of sex services, Aleksey Lenivtsev, nicknamed “Kos” (due to squint), was arrested. When the clouds began to gather over him in Russia, he fled abroad. Hiding from justice in Batumi until the local police arrested it at the request of the Russian side. Earlier, Lenivtsev was put on the international wanted list by Interpol. He is charged with organizing a criminal community, kidnapping, causing harm to health, and extortion. According to the investigation, he involved minors in prostitution.

In 2018, the bandit imposed a tribute on many prostitutes in the Irkutsk region. According to operational data, he and his men forced the girls to use narcotic stimulants, for greater “cheerfulness” in relations with clients. Violators of the “labor” discipline were severely beaten with metal radio antennas (such testimony was given by one of accomplices of Lenivtsev, who admitted his guilt).

At the moment, the investigation has identified at least 20 community members. The youngest girl involved in prostitution was only 14 years old. Job offers were posted on the Internet, mostly on social media. According to the investigation, Lenivtsev’s wife ran one of the brothels. More often than not, brothels were hidden behind signs for men’s spas and recreation centers.

Cyber ​​pimping and pimp bot

In Moscow, St. Petersburg and other megacities, the situation with the organization of prostitution is fundamentally different, a Izvestia source from the Moscow police admits. …

