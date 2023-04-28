Text was presented on this 5th without an autonomous supervisory entity due to poor reaction by the Chamber; rapporteur says that issue will be defined by Tuesday

The rapporteur of the bill (bill) on fake news, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), said this Thursday (27.Apr.2023) that the creation of a body similar to the Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações), which regulates broadcasting and telecommunications, is a possibility to act in the inspection and application of sanctions in the project.

The proposal’s final opinion was presented on Thursday without an autonomous supervisory entity. According to the deputy, the text with the instance would not be approved by the Chamber, but needed to be presented urgently. Silva stated that by next Tuesday (May 2) the issue will be resolved. “We are going to find a path that provides security, promotes convergence and allows us to approve the text”, stated in an interview with GloboNews.

He claimed to have incorporated into the text several suggestions from benches and parliamentary fronts and said that the result is the “as objective as possible to strengthen freedom of expression”.

The proposal defines that companies that have more than 10 million Brazilian users must have a representation in the country with the capacity to respond to administrative and judicial demands.

The text also says that when there is sponsorship or promotion of misinformation, that is, when a user pays the platform for the content to be delivered to more people, the company will be co-responsible and should be held accountable.

The same will happen when the platform is notified of the presence of illegal content on the network and fails to act. “Can’t wash your hands and act like Pontius Pilate”said Orlando Silva, referring to the Roman governor who did not interfere in the trial that led to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

“There is a lot of fake news saying that the text threatens freedom of expression. But it’s quite the opposite. It strengthens freedom of expression, changes the regime of responsibility of the platforms and corresponds to the need to face challenges that we have seen, such as violence in schools and the 8th of January”defended the deputy.