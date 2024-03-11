Fraud: one and a half years in prison. Body robbery: two years. Bicycle theft: also two years. Dutch judges were not stingy with their sentences during the German occupation. While the Nazis deported Jews, executed hostages and confiscated property on a massive scale between 1940 and 1945, Dutch justice attempted to curb the increasing lawlessness among the rest of the population. It was judiciary against the odds: 'petty crime' exploded during the Second World War.

For example, data from Statistics Netherlands show that the number of convictions for theft more than tripled between 1940 and 1943. Historian Jan Julia Zurné, assistant professor at Radboud University, wanted to know the story behind those figures. Who were the suspects, why did they do what they did and how did the magistrates reach their verdict?

In search of answers, she examined the judgments of the courts of Haarlem and Den Bosch between 1940 and 1949, a job that took three and a half years. “Most criminal files are about a hundred pages long and in total there was about thirty meters of archive. This has all been scanned and made searchable by computer.” In the book to be published on Tuesday War thugs. Everyday crime during the Second World War Zurné reports on her findings.

Sharp increase in crime during the world wars

Why did the Dutch turn to criminal behavior?

“Almost all perpetrators came from lower socio-economic classes, but they had very different reasons for stealing. There were people who earned too little or had no job and tried to make a living by stealing. That group was also there before the war, and quite a few repeat offenders were tried during the occupation. But because the economy continued to deteriorate, the number of Dutch people who started stealing grew.

“Take the example of rubber bicycle tires: they became increasingly rare during the war and therefore increasingly expensive on the black market. If you didn't have the money to buy a new tire, it might mean you wouldn't be able to cycle to work and would be completely broke. At such a moment, theft became an option for some. This also applied to things like clothing and food.

“I analyzed the letters that suspects wrote from prison to the judge to argue for a reduced sentence. These were often variations on: 'I did it because I was unemployed, had no money left and had to take care of my family. For our kind of people the war is very difficult.' So they saw themselves as victims of war.”

Such a motive is still justified, but your research shows that there were people who took advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

“That's right. For example, I met a man in Haarlem who allowed Jewish people to go into hiding with him for a fee. After a few days he entered the shelter in mock panic with the news that the Gestapo was in the street. The people in hiding then fled, leaving behind their property and the rent that they had had to pay in advance.

“Afterwards it turned out that nothing was wrong, but when those Jewish people asked for their money and belongings back, their claim was rejected. This man repeated that trick twice. He was not tried during the occupation – after all, Jews put themselves in danger when they went to the police – but the Haarlem police took up the case immediately after the liberation, after a complaint from the people in hiding. The suspect came to trial in 1946 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

“The war also created opportunistic thieves. In the archives in Den Bosch I came across a case of two brothers from Boxmeer, Jan and Sjaak. Their village had been evacuated during fighting in late 1944. When they returned in January 1945, they found abandoned houses in their street from which they stole everything. They were caught, and the looting resulted in a year (Jan) and six months (Sjaak) prison sentence.”

Photo NIOD

These are examples of Dutch people robbing other Dutch people. What about people who stole goods from the occupying forces?

“They did not appear before a Dutch court, but before a German one. The same applied to resistance members. The sentences for those judges were a lot stricter.”

Why did the judiciary take so hard action against Dutch lawbreakers? Wasn't that strange at a time when the occupier was committing one crime after another?

“My explanation is that police officers, the Public Prosecution Service and the judiciary – and I am not talking about the pro-German elements within these organizations – wanted to protect what could still be protected from the legal order. I think that is why the penalties for bicycle theft became increasingly higher. That was based on the idea: if we let this go, we will no longer have any standards at all. The courts could hardly cope with the work anymore, they kept passing sentences.”

Police officers, the Public Prosecution Service and the judiciary wanted to protect what could still be protected from the legal order

So judges did not see themselves as accomplices of the occupier by punishing Dutch people?

“No, they reasoned very much from their pre-war view of tasks. They wanted to protect public order and maintain the rule of law, so that something of it remained despite the injustice of the occupation. In the event of theft, this was also in the interest of the Dutch population.”

Before a case started, the judge asked the probation service for a report on the suspect. Extenuating circumstances were often cited.

“That was also the job of the probation officers. At the end of their report they were allowed to give a sentence recommendation, and remarkably often they argued for a conditional or low prison sentence. When they realized that it would in any case result in an unconditional punishment, they withheld their advice. Only in very extreme cases did they argue that someone should be removed from society for a long period of time, but with war criminals – as I call them – you hardly encounter that.”

All things considered, what did you think of the quality of the judiciary during the occupation?

“I think the ambition remained there for a long time to do well. You can see this in the extensive files that were created. But at a certain point this just didn't work anymore. Especially when liberation was approaching, the feeling arose: we cannot do everything and a new world is coming, so let these people go. We trust that they will soon be good citizens again.”

Jan Julia Zurne: War thugs. Everyday crime during the Second World War. Walburg Press. 208 pages. €20,-

Also read

How construction survived the war without scruples

Bicycle thief I was transferred to camp Erika in Ommen 'Not my habit of admitting to the police that I did anything'



At the end of June 1941, an observant chief officer of the Bloemendaal police noticed a boy transporting bicycle tires. Because many bicycles are stolen in those days, the officer stops him and asks him about the origin of the tires. The boy explains that he is transporting the tapes for a boarder who lives in his parents' house. And that is a 45-year-old Haarlem resident named Ben.

The police start an investigation and find prints of a shoe at the spot where bicycles were recently stolen. They make a plaster cast of the profile and it exactly matches the shoes that Ben, now in custody, is wearing. He says that it is “not his habit to admit to the police that I have done anything,” but that with so much evidence there is no point in pretending that he is innocent any lower.

Bicycles, especially rubber bicycle tires, are becoming increasingly scarce during the occupation, especially when the Germans confiscated them en masse from mid-1942 onwards. This measure leads to an explosion in the number of bicycle thefts in the Netherlands. At a certain point, a third to a half of all lawsuits before the multiple chambers of the district courts in Haarlem and Den Bosch concern bicycle theft.

Ben, who had already been convicted fifteen times for theft before the war, received fifteen guilders per bicycle from his healer in 1941. That is a pleasant addition to the seven guilders support per week that he receives. The judge in Haarlem sentences him to two years in prison. He first serves it in the Haarlem Koepelprison, but after nine months he is transferred to the infamous Camp Erika in Ommen. The prison system can no longer cope with the influx of bicycle thieves.

Conditions in the camp are bad. The shaven-headed detainees sleep in hammocks in wooden barracks, sixty men per barrack. It's roll call at six in the morning. Ben can't handle all this, and he is sent back to Haarlem after four months. He will be released early due to good behavior. The bicycle repairman who acted as his healer is not so lucky. Later in the war he was shot dead by the Germans as a hostage.

Farmer Jan robs dead soldier who died in an accident 'I'll just catch it, if I don't catch it, someone else will catch it'

On May 11, 1940, a day after the German invasion, the body of a Dutch soldier lay in a ditch near Veghel in North Brabant. 44-year-old farmer Jan looks at the body with his brothers and some neighbors. They search the uniform and find a military pocketbook and a silver-colored watch. “I'll just take it,” says Jan, “if I don't get it, someone else will.” He takes the timepiece to his farm. When the soldier's family gets his body back, they notice that the watch is gone. The Veghel constable investigates and also questions Jan and his family. They report having “absolutely nothing” of Dutch soldiers in their home. When the constable asks him point-blank about the watch, Jan's light goes on: “Oh yes, I still have that and I will get it.” The constable does not believe that Jan had forgotten that he had the trinket in the house and puts him in handcuffs. The Dutch press speaks shame about the “hyenas of the battlefield” such as Jan, but not everyone is carried away by that emotion. In his report, the probation officer puts in a good word for the farmer, who says he took the watch to return it to the soldier's family. After all, Jan took the silver object “in the presence of several other people, which is not the usual way of doing things when stealing.” The judge is less lenient. When the case against Jan was being dealt with, he snorted: “I can't find the words for this behavior! That you are going to rob from a Dutch soldier, for whose family that watch was perhaps the only memento that had value, under the motto: if I don't do it, someone else will! I hope it dawns on you what you have done!'” When the hammer falls, the verdict is: two years in prison, in accordance with the prosecutor's demand. Both cases come from 'War Criminals'