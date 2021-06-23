Celebrities started taking photos in large numbers in sheer clothes and launched a new trend. Their pictures on social networks were noticed by the Daily Star.

According to the publication, the stars loved to appear in outfits of various brands, which are sewn from a transparent material that partially exposes their bodies. For example, British model Demi Rose, fashion model Tammy Hembrow, blogger Holly Hagan and TV presenter Heidi Klum posed in revealing dresses.

Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, in turn, chose a tight-fitting red jumpsuit with velvet stripes, worn over black underwear as a revealing outfit. Her look was complemented by a leather trench coat, beige heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.

At the same time, singer Cardi B was captured in a transparent top that exposed her breasts, and a bright green suit, consisting of a miniskirt and a cropped jacket. Former Love Island TV show Ellie Brown also took part in the flash mob: she was photographed in a blue longsleeve and jeans with a Chanel bag on her shoulder.

In June, the bobbled top model that was a trend in the 2000s has regained widespread popularity among celebrities in 2021. We are talking about a cropped top, which is decorated with wide cross straps. For example, fashion models Winnie Harlow, Paris (Paris) and Aisha Potter (Aisha Potter), as well as blogger Rachel Alice (Rachel Alice) starred in it.