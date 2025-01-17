Test aid for SMEs with employers, wait for current agreements or changes in the time record to expire The Council of Ministers will approve the law of the Minister of Labor, but will include the changes in Congress





The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, has begun to move to unblock not only the internal discrepancies over the reduction of the working day with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, but also to try to attract businessmen to a key measure…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only