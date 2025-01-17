Test aid for SMEs with employers, wait for current agreements or changes in the time record to expire
The Council of Ministers will approve the law of the Minister of Labor, but will include the changes in Congress
The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, has begun to move to unblock not only the internal discrepancies over the reduction of the working day with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, but also to try to attract businessmen to a key measure…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Body #proposes #flexible #deadlines #carry #reduction #Díazs #working #hours
Leave a Reply