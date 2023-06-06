Proposed value is R$ 316 thousand; recommendation was made by the Spanish Anti-Violence Commission

The Spanish Anti-Violence Commission – collegiate body of the Superior Sports Council of Spain– proposed on Monday (5.jun.2023), the application of a fine of €60,000 (the equivalent of R$316,800) to 4 suspects hanging from a bridge in the Spanish capital a black doll with the Real Madrid shirt number 20, worn by Brazilian striker Vinícius Júnior. Also called for their veto for 2 years in sporting environments.

The incident took place in January of this year, when Real Madrid were to play against Atletico Madrid. Next to the inflatable doll there was a red and white band –in allusion to the colors of Atlético de Madrid– with the phrase “Madrid hates Real”. The 4 fans were identified as members of an organized crowd and are still under investigation by the court of justice for a hate crime.

The Antiviolence Commission, which deals with cases of racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sports activities, also suggested increasing the amount of the fine – from €4,000 to €5,000 (from R$21,134 to R$26,418)– to 3 individuals who were identified as authors of racist insults against Vini Jr. on May 21, during the game between Real Madrid and Valencia, for the Spanish Championship organized by LaLiga.

The Commission justified the increase in the fine by “understand that the perpetrators were aware that their actions were reprehensible and for having repeated the actions throughout this season”.

With information from Brazil Agency.