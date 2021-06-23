Many social media nowadays are bombarded with the concept of body positivity: influencers and women of the show, through photos and posts on Instagram, claim the freedom to be able to show their body without filters.

Body positivity is a concept, a philosophy that comes from the idea that every woman and every man should love your body without hiding flaws and imperfections. The fulcrum of this movement is, therefore, the acceptance of oneself.

Aesthetic canons: who establishes them?

But why should a woman feel uncomfortable with her body relying on aesthetic canons? What prompts a person to judge what is good or what is not?

Very often, the idea of ​​aesthetics far exceeds the idea that a person, whether man or woman, also has other things to show. This idea stems from the fact that on social media or on television, we see more and more toned and perfect bodies.

For many women, unsure of their bodies, looking at photographs, in some cases even modified, of models size 38 leads to creating in their imagination an idea of ​​ideal beauty that is not always healthy. Very often, in fact, beauty is seen as synonymous with thinness and perfection, but this does not correspond to reality.

The new standards of beauty

Fortunately, over the years, on social media in particular, the understanding that it is not important to be thin and toned, but happy is becoming more and more widespread.

And it is precisely for this reason that we arrive at the breakthrough of body neutrality, seen as the liberation of everything that is imposed as a canon of beauty, focusing rather on the role that our body plays.Many companies have chosen to support the movement of body positivity and body neutrality, investing in a range of sizes that were inclusive for all types of physicality. UllaPopken, for example, it is an internationally renowned brand, designed for plus size women, which sells clothing for curvy women who feel comfortable with their body.

More and more consumers are sensitive to social issues, which is why many companies engage in inclusiveness and diversity. This choice is certainly the source of a society that is maturing and that probably sees the different as a resource.

In fact, in a society in which the different is seen as not compliant with the imposed canons, the idea of ​​inclusion is fundamental so that no one feels discriminated against anymore.

Body neutrality

In 2015, life coach Anne Poitier developed the concept of body neutrality, or neutrality of the body. The basic idea of ​​body neutrality is that the body is seen, no longer in its aesthetic sense, but only in its vital functions.

In this way, the body is seen as a “machine” which allows people to be able to perform more or less simple actions, shifting the focus on its functionality and no longer on its acceptance.

Body neutrality: a trend that is very popular among VIPs

In a very short time the phenomenon of Body Neutrality has won the favor of the VIPs who have welcomed the principles by disseminating them on social channels. One of the best-known examples is that of JameelaJamila, an English actress who has become the spokesperson for this new way of living one’s physicality. Jameela is very active on social media and has created a podcast titled “I Weight”Thanks to which it spreads news, information and ideas for reflection useful for better understanding the phenomenon.

Among the stars who took part in the project is the famous Taylor Swift who, some time ago, had told The Guardian that she appreciated the concept of physical neutrality as she herself was judged much more for her body than for her career.

What are the differences between Body Neutrality and Body Positivity?

The differences between these two concepts are so subtle that they almost overlap since both are driven by the same goal: acceptance of all bodies without judgments and bullying whatsoever. Over time, body positivity has taken on a more marked sense towards acceptance of the body for what he is, thin or fat. We could say that the intent is to promote the inclusion of all bodies regardless of the shape, size or color of the skin.

Body neutrality, on the other hand, distances itself from the morbid acceptance of one’s body because it defends the sacrosanct right to have your own personal vision about what makes the individual feel best.

If body positivity re-launches the acceptance of the other, body neutrality, on the other hand, pushes the accelerator on the need to be at peace with ourselves and to love changes too that we intend to bring to our body because, in the end, everyone can have characteristics that they do not love about themselves and that they would like to change.