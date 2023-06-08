In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the police found body parts of the Dutch Britt Blom, who had been missing since December last year, in the water of Guanabara Bay. Brazilian media report this. The police announced on Wednesday that examination of genetic material from the body parts has shown that it is indeed the 36-year-old Dutchman.

It is not clear what happened to Blom, who had lived in Brazil for more than fourteen years. She disappeared on December 10 while on her way to a party in northern Rio de Janeiro. The police investigation turned up nothing, nor did a search by her friends.

Also on Wednesday, the police in Rio de Janeiro did not provide any further details about the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and – as it is now known – death of Blom. For example, it was not disclosed which body parts were found in the bay or when that happened. See also VIDEO: This is what the first Porsche would look like if the brand was founded today

On Saturday, December 10, Blom was supposed to meet friends at a party in Coelho Neto, a neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro. According to a friend, she texted him that day saying she would be late because she had “a work issue to deal with.” It wouldn’t take long, according to Blom. Yet she never showed up at the party or responded to messages.

Blom left the Netherlands for Brazil more than fourteen years ago. She first settled in São Paulo, the economic center of the country, about 400 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro. Her 13-year-old daughter still lives there with her father. According to friends, Blom owned real estate in São Paulo that she rented out and worked as a translator. Later, Blom moved to Rio de Janeiro and rented an apartment in the beach and tourist district of Copacabana.

From there she moved to São João de Meriti, a rough northern suburb of Rio de Janeiro. A house search by the police in her home there, shortly after Blom disappeared, did not yield any useful leads. See also D66 wants to tackle 'huge mess' in the clothing industry with an ecolabel

The search report on Britt Blom. © Facebook

