A 7-year-old child died during a criminal action in the Parima community, in Roraima; another 5 indigenous people were injured

The Fire Department located the body of a 7-year-old indigenous woman, murdered in the Parima community, within the Yanomami TI (Indigenous Land), in Roraima. The homicide was committed on Monday (3.Jul.2023) and left another 5 injured.

The girl was hit during the shooting attack and ended up falling into a river in the region. Her body was found last Friday (July 7), on the 3rd day of the search, which began just 2 days after her death.

According to the Fire Department, the search for the region involved 4 divers. The indigenous child’s body was handed over to the family for the indigenous rituals of the Yanomami people.

In addition to the girl, the following were injured: an indigenous leader, aged 48; a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter; two girls, aged 15 and 9. O Power360 tries to contact Sesai (Secretary of Indigenous Health) to obtain information about the health status of the victims.

ENTITIES CHARGE PROVISIONS

Apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil) and Coiab (Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon) published a joint text in which “condemn the violent act”. The entities also want the government to take measures aimed at protecting the region’s indigenous people.

“Indigenous organizations are in solidarity with the families of the victims and demand that the Federal Government adopt more effective measures in the region. Apib and Coiab point out that the disintrusion of the IL, with the removal of miners, must be complete and the protection of the territory needs to be reinforced”stated the text.

Apib and Coiab also highlighted that this was not the 1st attack recorded in IT this year. The institutions cited the case recorded on April 29, in which 1 Yanomami indigenous person was killed and 2 others were injured when they were shot by illegal miners in the Uxiu community.

The entities claim that the IT “continues to suffer from the increase in violence caused by illegal mining in the region”.

“Under Lula’s presidency, we hope that more incisive and effective measures are adopted to stop the systematic violence and violations of human rights that constantly victimize indigenous peoples, especially members of the Yanomami people”added the institutions.