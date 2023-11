The family of 16-year-old Alina Falhati had hoped that the young woman was among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, but Israeli authorities confirmed her death. | Photo: Reproduction/X

The body of a teenager who had been missing since the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, on the 7th, had its identity confirmed this Monday (30), Israeli press reports reported.

The family of Alina Falhati, 16, from the city of Beit Shean (northern Israel), hoped that the young woman was among the approximately 240 hostages of various nationalities that Hamas holds in the Gaza Strip.

Falhati was at the rave near the Gaza Strip where the terrorist group carried out an attack, in which they killed more than 260 people and kidnapped others.

According to the Israeli press, the teenager’s body was found by the Israeli army in a house in northern Gaza in a pile of burned corpses. Only this Monday was it confirmed that the body was that of Falhati.

Also this Monday, the Israeli government confirmed the death of the young German-Israeli DJ Shani Louk, aged 23, whose body was displayed in a pickup truck by Hamas terrorists, in a video that went around the world.