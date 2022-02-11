The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the discovery of the body of the second crew member who died in the crash of the An-2 aircraft in Kamchatka, reports TASS.

It is also noted that during the fall, the fuselage caught fire, the fire was localized on an area of ​​100 square meters at 4:25 Moscow time.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under part 3 of article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on violation of safety rules after the crash. This was reported by the Eastern Interregional Transport Department of the Russian Investigative Committee.

An investigation team went to the scene, the number of victims on board the An-2 is being specified, a set of actions is being carried out aimed at investigating the circumstances of the plane crash.

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported that the plane belonged to a private company, Kamchatsky Krechet.

The crash of the plane near the village of Koryaki, Elizovsky municipal district in Kamchatka, became known earlier on February 11. There were two people on board. The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the plane with the cargo flew to Tymlat. The governor of the Kamchatka Territory, Vladimir Solodov, said that all the people on board died in a fire.