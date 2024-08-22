Russian woman Shamigulova missing in Mauritius found with stab wounds

Zaliya Shamigulova, a 29-year-old Russian woman who went missing on August 17 while on holiday in Mauritius, was found by local police with no signs of life. Multiple stab wounds were found on her body. The woman buried into the ground in the African city of Vacoa-Phoenix.

Police have detained the suspect

On the day of the Russian woman’s disappearance went to the town of Curepipe with a man from Mauritius whom she had met earlier. She got into his car and was never seen again. When the woman’s relatives contacted the police, the suspect was taken to the station, but he insisted that he had dropped his fellow traveler off at her destination and had no further contact with her.

Photo: Joseph Okanga/Reuters

After the woman was found, the suspect confessed. The police reported that the detainee is a resident of the city of Quatre Bornes in the Republic of Mauritius named Puryaweersingh. He works as a computer engineer. During interrogation, he said that he allegedly knew the Russian woman and was going to propose to her, but found out about her infidelity, which led to a quarrel. During the conflict, he inflicted knife wounds on her, incompatible with life.

Reports of the tourist’s disappearance appeared the day before

Russian media began spreading information about the disappearance of the Russian woman on August 21. It was reported then that Zaliya had gone for a walk with a friend, a local resident, and disappeared. Because her phone did not answer and stopped transmitting her geolocation, relatives and friends raised the alarm.

Related materials:

On August 18, the traveler’s neighbor contacted the police and the Russian embassy. Shamigulova’s relatives already assumed that she had been kidnapped. “She had local friends, and she was supposed to go to some part of the island with one of them. (…) There is a feeling that the guy she liked, with whom she was going to go, is somehow involved. It seems to me that they want a ransom,” told mother of the missing.

As of 10am today, the Mauritius police have officially confirmedthat the woman found in Quatre Bornes is 29-year-old Russian Zaliya Shamigulova.

It is known that Shamigulova is a native of Bashkiria. In recent years, she taught at the Chelyabinsk University and worked remotely as a career consultant. She flew in for a vacation with a friend, her plans were to return home for the school year. At the end of August, the Russian woman’s visa expired.