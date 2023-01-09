Baby’s body wrapped in bag found in dumpster in Bryansk

In Bryansk, locals found the body of a baby in a dumpster. About this on Monday, January 9, writes BryanskToday.

It is specified that the dead child was found near the Gostiny Dom hotel in the Fokinsky district. He was wrapped in a trash bag. “Apparently, the baby died from the cold,” the newspaper quotes the words of an eyewitness.

In December, in another Russian city, Kalininsk, Saratov Region, the body of a baby was found in a forest belt. It was reported that one of the townspeople contacted the police. She asked to check a 37-year-old friend who was pregnant, but after a while the signs of her pregnancy disappeared.

Another similar incident occurred in September. In the west of Moscow, the body of a premature boy about five months old was found in a dumpster.