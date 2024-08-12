On Friday, August 9, a heartbreaking event shook the city of Guaíba, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, Brazil, with the discovery of the lifeless body of Kerollyn Souza Ferreira, a nine-year-old girl, inside a garbage container. The main suspect in this crime is the minor’s mother, who has been arrested by court order while the investigation progresses.

Matheus Ferreira, Kerollyn’s father, shared with the media that he was unaware of the critical situation of his daughter, who Apparently he slept on the streets and ate what he found in the garbage.

“It was a situation that I was not aware of, I was not aware of what was happening,” Ferreira revealed, highlighting the disconnection with the daily life of his daughter, who lived with her mother and siblings in Guaíba while he lives in Santa Catarina.

The girl, who had lived with her father for the first few months of her life and again when she was seven, returned to her mother despite concerns expressed by Ferreira.

“I always made it clear to her (the mother): ‘Man, if you don’t want to take care of the girl, if you don’t have patience, then give her to me, let her stay with me, I’ll take care of her and it won’t be a problem.’ But she never wanted it, she never accepted it,” explained the father.

Details of the judicial investigation



The Civil Police, when requesting the temporary detention of the mother for 30 days, argued that There were indications that the woman had tortured her daughter, leading to her death. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, represented by prosecutor Fernando Sgarbossa, maintained that there is evidence of the mother’s involvement, “whether by action or omission,” in a context of unresolved conflicts that escalated over time.

The Court of Justice has received statements and documents that They suggest that Kerolyn was subjected to severe physical and mental suffering. Judge João Carlos Leal Júnior described the incident as mistreatment, abandonment of an incapacitated person and torture.

No visible signs of violence but suspicions of gross negligence



Although the expert confirmed that there were no signs of violence on the body, the police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to clarify the exact cause of death. It was revealed that the mother had administered controlled drugs to Kerolyn without medical advice.

After discovering that the girl was not at home, the mother went back to sleepshowing no surprise or emotion when the police informed him of the discovery of the body, which intensified suspicions about his behavior.

Community reactions and case follow-up



Neighbors near the place where she was found told ‘RBS TV’ that Kerollyn lived in the vicinity of where she was found. The municipality’s Guardianship Council was already aware of the girl’s situation, with a file opened for rights violations. The investigation continues with the review of security recordings and additional testimonies.

MARIA EDUARDA ELY

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.